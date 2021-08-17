Fire in Aghsu region spreads to forest belt

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

The fire that broke out on August 17 on the territory of Azerbaijan's Aghsu region has spread to the forest belt, Trend has reported.

In particular, the area engulfed in fire in Bijo village has expanded.

In general, over 1,500 hectares were completely burned down, walnut trees, mulberry trees, and other trees, which were over 100 years old, burned down on the village territory.

The fire has already spread to the forest belt near the village. The fire brigades of Aghsu, Kurdamir, Hajigabul, Shamakhi, and Ismayilli regions are involved in extinquishing the fire. A strong fire in Bijo village is currently continuing.

It should be noted that fires were registered in Azebaijan's Yardimli, Lankaran, Qabala, Ismayilli, Shamakhi, Shamkir regions starting August 2.



