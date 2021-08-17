Drawing of lots held in Tank Biathlon competition within International Army Games-2021

By Trend

The drawing of lots for the teams participating in the Tank Biathlon competition, which will be held within the International Army Games-2021, took place at the Russian Alabino military training ground, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Following the drawing of lots, which was attended by team leaders, coaches and members of tank crews, Azerbaijani tankers will perform on August 24, on the third day of the competition.

As reported, the Azerbaijani team will compete with tank crews from Belarus, Kazakhstan and Serbia.



