First VP shares videos from her visit to regions

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has posted footages from her visit to Kalbajar and Lachin with President Ilham Aliyev on her official Instagram page.

"Dear fellow countrymen,

Our trips to the liberated from occupation districts continue. Today, we visited Kalbajar and Lachin districts. It is with great pleasure that I share with you the footages from our visit.

With deep respect and love,

Your MEHRIBAN".

In a video recorded in a car on the way to Kalbajar, President Ilham Aliyev says: Mehriban khanim is capturing the spectacular views of Kalbajar as we admire the beautiful nature of Azerbaijan along the way. I am sure that this will be very interesting for those watching this footage. The forests of Kalbajar are already visible. As we know, Kalbajar has a very charming nature - mountains, valleys, forests.

Look at these ruins. The Armenians destroyed these places when leaving. They have destroyed all the buildings, hydroelectric power stations. These destructions are further evidence of Armenian savagery.

Houses destroyed by Armenians. This is the territory of Zallar village.

Gamishli village. We have created our energy infrastructure here. And these high-voltage lines were installed recently.

This asphalt road was also built by the Armenians from Basarkechar. They built an alternative route to the Lachin corridor to go to Kalbajar. And it is a great road. We are using this road now. When this road was under construction, the Azerbaijani side expressed a vehement protest. We were saying that this should not be allowed. This is a part of Armenians' settlement policy. But no-one listened to us. As a result, we have come here and raised our flag. We drove the enemy out of our lands and are using this road now. Armenians have been deprived of this road. So this road can also be considered military booty.







