Rights commissioner: Armenia fails to honour int'l commitments

Armenia does not fulfill its obligations under international conventions and ignores the relevant norms, Azerbaijani Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsperson) Sabina Aliyeva has said.

“More detailed information on such facts will be included in our next report. This situation worries me as the ombudsman. I believe that the Armenian government must fulfill its international obligations and abandon the policy of hatred towards Azerbaijanis,” Aliyeva said.

She added that the policy of hatred towards Azerbaijanis, pursued in Armenia for many years, negatively affects the psychology of members of society in general, and especially children.

“Such steps by Armenia, which instills Azerbaijanophobia, especially, into Armenian children, and involves them in hostilities, are absolutely unacceptable,” the rights commissioner added.

“The UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, and the Geneva Convention for the Protection of Civilian Population in Time of War prohibit the involvement of children under 15 years of age in war and consider this action a war crime,” Aliyeva said.

In late July, the rights commissioner expressed concern over the escalating tension on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

"The fact that the Armenian side ignores the ceasefire on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and uses large-caliber weapons once again proves that this country not only neglects the peacebuilding process but also seriously obstructs it," she said then.

Aliyeva described as unacceptable threats to Azerbbaijan's territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.

"Despite our regular remarks recalling the international law requirements and calls for respecting human rights, the Armenian side shows disrespect for the conditions of peace and coexistence in the region.Once again we call on the Armenian side to make efforts for the protection of life and health of people and for ensuring peaceful coexistence and urge the international community to make necessary calls," the rights commissioner said.

The past three weeks saw the worst escalation of tension between Azerbaijan and Armenia since the signing of the November ceasefire deal that ended the last year’s hostilities.

The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw all its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it had occupied since the early 1990s.

The deal also stipulated the return of Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the peace deal, Azerbaijan liberated 300 villages, settlements, city centres, and historic Shusha city that had been under Armenian occupation for about 30 years.