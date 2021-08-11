Baku protests to Tehran over Iran vehicles' illegal Karabakh visits

By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

Baku has sent a protest note to Tehran over the illegal travel of Iranian trucks to Azerbaijan's Krabakh region, the Foreign Ministry reported on August 11.

The Iranian ambassador to Azerbaijan was summoned to the Foreign Ministry on August 11. At the meeting, the diplomat was informed about the undesirable facts revealed in connection with the illegal visit of Iranian cargo vehicles to Karabakh, the report added.

"The [protest] note expressed our dissatisfaction with the fact that multiple-purpose vehicles belonging to the Islamic Republic of Iran constantly enter and leave Azerbaijan's Karabakh region without official Baku's permission," the ministry said.

The concern previously expressed to Iran in a verbal form was now raised before the Iranian ambassador during the meeting.

It was stressed that Iran's new administration should put an end to the cases that run counter to close friendship and partnership relations between the two states.

Earlier, on August 11 Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry urged Russian peacekeepers, which have been temporarily stationed on Azerbaijani territories under the November 10, 2020, trilateral peace deal, to put an end to the Armenian troops' deployment on the formerly Armenian-occupied Azerbaijani territories currently under their control.

The past three weeks saw the worst escalation of tension between Azerbaijan and Armenia since the signing of the November statement that ended the last year’s hostilities.

Nakhchivan's Sadarak region and Kalbajar region, which was liberated from Armenia's occupation in the last year's war, have been in the centre of this escalation over the said period.

It should be noted that the presence of any Armenian serviceman on Azerbaijan's internationally-recognized territories is in violation of the November 10 peace deal signed by Baku, Moscow and Yerevan that ended the 44-day war between Armenia and Azerbaijan in 2020.