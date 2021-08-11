Some 23 civilians killed, 36 injured by Armenian mines since Nov 2020

By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani Prosecutor-General's Office has unveiled the number of civilians killed and injured in blasts of Armenian-planted mines in the country's formerly occupied regions.

Twenty-three civilians were killed and 36 were injured by mine blasts in the country's liberated territories since November 10, 2020, the Prosecutor-General's Office said.

Over 140 Azerbaijanis, civilians and the military, have been killed or injured in the explosion of mines planted by Armenians in Azerbaijan’s formerly occupied regions since the end of the war in autumn 2020 that saw Azerbaijan liberate most of its territories in and around the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Azerbaijan has warned its citizens against traveling to formerly occupied territories without permission, citing mine threats.

On June 12, Armenia submitted to Azerbaijan mine maps for Aghdam, and on July 3 mine maps for Fuzuli and Zangilan. The mine maps show that Armenian planted 97,000 mines in Aghdam and 92,000 mines in Fuzuli and Zangilan.