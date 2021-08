UNICEF appoints new representative in Azerbaijan

Newly-appointed UNICEF Representative in Azerbaijan Mr. Alex Heikens presented today his letter of accreditation to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Republic Mr. Jeyhun Bayramov.

"I am looking forward to further strengthening UNICEF’s long-lasting partnership with the Government of Azerbaijan and to working together for a better future for every child in the country," he said.

Prior to joining UNICEF Azerbaijan, Mr. Heikens served for four years as UNICEF Representative in Mongolia, leading the implementation of the UNICEF Country Programme, covering such areas as child protection, health, nutrition, water/sanitation/hygiene, education, early childhood development, adolescents life skills, social protection, air pollution and climate change.

Since 2020, his focus was on supporting government’s efforts to address the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on children, getting access to COVID-19 vaccines and strengthening the cold chain across the country.

He joined UNICEF in 2013 as a global adviser on climate change, environment and energy at UNICEF Headquarters, New York.

Prior to UNICEF, he worked for UNDP and FAO across Asia Pacific Region on issues of water, environment, climate change, agriculture and sustainable development.

Mr. Heikens holds a PhD in Environmental Sciences and an MSc in Biology from Utrecht University.

Mr. Heikens is a national of the Netherlands. He is joined by his wife and two daughters.

UNICEF works in some of the world’s toughest places, to reach the world’s most disadvantaged children. Across more than 190 countries and territories, we work for every child, everywhere, to build a better world for everyone.