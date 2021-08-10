Caucasian Muslims Office discussing conditions on performance of Umrah

By Trend

The Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) currently discusses the conditions on the performance of the Umrah (an Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca that can be undertaken at any time of the year), which were revealed by the relevant department of Saudi Arabia, the CMO told Trend.

The conditions meet the requirements of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Adult citizens who have been vaccinated with Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna and Johnson&Johnson vaccines, may perform Umrah. Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines may be approved in the future [in Saudi Arabia]. In addition, those traveling to Saudi Arabia may be required to take a coronavirus test there," the CMO said.

As the CMO noted, after a detailed discussion of these conditions, an appropriate decision will be made.