367 war-affected citizens employed within Employment Marathon

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Some 367 members of martyrs’ families and war veterans have been employed within the Employment Marathon, aimed at supporting the employment of people affected by the Second Karabakh War, the Labor and Social Protection of Population Ministry has reported.

Of 367 citizens, 87 are members of martyrs’ families while 280 are war veterans.

As of today, the number of employers who joined the Employment Marathon has reached 375, and the number of available vacancies is 1,607.

Of the total number of employers, 221 are engaged in the service sector, 105 in manufacturing, 32 in agriculture and 17 in the construction sector. Almost half of them (180) work in public institutions.

Azerbaijan’s Labor and Social Protection of Population Ministry has involved 7,000 citizens, including members of martyrs’ families in an employment program in the post-war period since November 2020. Of them, about 5,100 have been involved in the self-employment program, 515 have been provided with suitable jobs and about 1,000 are involved in the paid public work.

The ministry takes consistent measures to provide social support to martyrs’ families, war veterans and civilians affected by the war. It plans to give about 3,000 apartments and private houses to martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans in 2021, of which more than 1,300 have already been given.

Additionally, 109 veterans wounded in the Great Patriotic War have been provided with 113 high-tech prostheses.

Azerbaijan has allocated over AZN 9 million ($5m) to compensate damages to its citizens who suffered from Armenia's aggression during the six-week war over Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region.