Armenia must be pressured to comply with ECHR's decision - Azerbaijan's former IDP

By Trend

Armenia has been refusing to comply with the decision of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) dated June 16, 2015 on ‘Chiragov and Others v. Armenia’ case under various pretexts during six years, Fakhraddin Pashayev, recognized by ECHR as a suffered person for the case, told Trend on Aug. 7.

According to Pashayev, the country still grossly ignores international law, thus showing its true nature.

He reminded that the ECHR’s decision recognized Armenia as guilty on three items.

"Armenia violated not only our rights [Azerbaijani IDPs from Lachin district], but also rights of all former IDPs [from other Azerbaijani districts liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Karabakh war]," he said. "The decision is the document recognizing violation of property rights of Azerbaijani internally displaced people (IDPs) in the lands previously occupied by Armenia and confirming the fact of occupation."

The former IDP also noted that the body supervising the implementation of ECHR’s decisions is the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe.

"Armenia doesn’t want to pay the fine, citing thousands of pretexts. Our lawyers periodically apply to the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe," Pashayev further said. "According to the latest information, the issue will be reviewed by the committee in September. The amount of the fine is small - only five thousand euro. This is a symbolic figure. Material and moral damage inflicted on us by Armenia is estimated in the millions."

"Armenians [illegally settled in the Azerbaijani lands during their occupation] even removed and took the gravestones from the graves of our ancestors, including also the marble gravestone of my father [when abandoning the lands during their liberation by Azerbaijan]," he stressed. "In other words, the Armenians committed such vandalism against us that no fines can compensate. However, we proved in the ECHR that Armenia is an aggressor and has committed vandalism against us. The Azerbaijani state up to the end defended our rights, the facts of both vandalist, and occupation by Armenia were proved."

"The Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe must fulfill its responsibilities and force Armenia to comply with this resolution, otherwise it [the committee] will lose credibility. Then, it would be meaningless to talk about democratic principles. Armenia must comply with this resolution without fail," the former IDP added.

"We visited our lands liberated from the Armenian occupation. Armenia turned everything into ruins on them, but we went there as representatives of the victorious nation," he noted. "We defeated Armenia both from a legal point of view and on the battlefield. Until the end of our lives, we’ll be grateful to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev."

"We bow our heads before the blessed memory of our martyrs, who at the cost of their lives returned our lands, and wish the wounded a speedy recovery," added Pashayev.