Armenia fires at Azerbaijani positions in Nakhchivan, Kalbajar

By Aisha Jabbarova

The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry on August 7 reported that its positions came under Armenian fire in the direction of the Heydarabad settlement of Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Istisu and Yukhari Ayrim settlements of the Kalbajar region on August 6, at 19:05, 23:30 and 23:50 (GMT+4).

The attack was carried out by the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the Arazdeyen settlement of the Vedi region, Yukhari Zaghali and Zarkand settlements of the Basarkechar region.

There are no losses or wounded among the military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army, the ministry said, adding that the Azerbaijan Army Units control the operational situation.