Nakhchivan garrison troops attend tactical drills

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Garrison troops of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan exclave have participated in tactical-special trainings, the Defense Ministry’s press service reported on August 5.

Held in line with the "Nakhchivan Garrison Troops Reconciliation Plan for the 2021 academic year", the drills aimed to test the practical skills of personnel and the ability to conduct combat operations in buildings.

The drills were attended by the Commander of the Special Forces, Col-Gen Karam Mustafayev and members of the Turkish Armed Forces.

The subject of the tactical-special training was to neutralize the conventional enemy sabotage group that sought to create panic and sabotage among the civilian population.

In order to prevent the provocative attempts of the conventional enemy, Special Forces entered the building from different directions with helicopters to neutralize the hiding terrorists.

According to the training scenario, the servicemen of the Special Forces performed short-range combat elements in the buildings and also provided medical assistance to wounded servicemen.

The military exercises achieved the goals set ahead by completely neutralizing the conventional enemies and fulfilling other requirements.

After the successful completion of the drills, the award ceremony was held on the occasion of the successful completion of the exercise in which a group of servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Turkey participated as observers and instructors.

Addressing the ceremony, Commander of the Nakhchivan Garrison, Col-Gen Karam Mustafayev said that the joint drills in Nakhchivan and Kars in line with the agreement on military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey demonstrated the military power of the two brotherly countries.

He stressed that the successful completion of drills by the Special Forces was a clear indication of the combat experience gained during the trainings organized in Isparta and Kayseri, Turkey, at the Mountain Training Center in Nakhchivan and in the 44-day War.

In the end, valuable gifts were presented to servicemen.