Defence chief inspects military units in liberated Kalbajar

By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov has visited Azerbaijan's military units located in Kalbajar region liberated from Armenia's occupation in the last year's war, the Defence Ministry reported on August 6.

The visit by Hasanov and the ministry's top brass to the units stationed in Kalbajar continues under Azerbaijani President Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev's instructions, the report added.

As part of the visit, the minister met the military personnel that are on combat duty at an altitude of 3,000 meters at positions stationed opposite the Armenian armed forces' units. He checked the strength of defence, the combat and moral-psychological training of the military personnel. Hasanov also observed the positions of the opposing side from the command and observation post, the ministry said.

The minister was reported that all the necessary conditions have been created at the post to ensure the high-quality organization and conduct of combat duty.

He highly appreciated the conditions created for the military personnel and expressed his satisfaction.

During the meeting with the military personnel, the work carried out to improve the social and living conditions of servicemen was focused on. It was stressed that this work will further continue.

The minister set the relevant tasks for the command staff to further increase the combat capability, the report added.

It should be noted that Hasanov on August 2 instructed the army to be ready for possible Armenian provocation in light of provocations on the border.

The past two weeks saw the worst escalation of tension between Azerbaijan and Armenia since the signing of the November statement that ended the last year’s hostilities.

Kalbajar is one of the Azerbaijani regions that has been in the centre of this escalation over the said period.