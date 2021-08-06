TODAY.AZ / Politics

Azerbaijani president holds phone talks with French counterpart

06 August 2021 [09:04] - TODAY.AZ

President of France Emmanuel Macron made a phone call to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on August 5.

During the conversation, the presidents exchanged views on regional issues and implementation of the provisions of the declaration in the aftermath of the trilateral declaration [between Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan] signed on November 10, 2020, the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and strengthening stability and security in the region in the post- Karabakh conflict period.

During the telephone conversation, the heads of state also discussed the issues related to various areas of Azerbaijan-France bilateral relations.

