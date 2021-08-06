Azerbaijani positions come under Armenian fire in four regions

By Azernews

By Aisha Jabbarova

Baku today reported that its army positions came under fire from Armenian units in the country’s four regions on the night leading to August 5.

The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry reported that the units of the Armenian Armed forces fired at Azerbaijani Army positions in the direction of the Heydarabad settlement of the Sadarak region (in Nakhchivan exclave), Novoivanovka and Galakend settlements of the Gadabay region, Istisu and Yellija settlements of the Kalbajar region, the Tazakend settlement of the Dashkasan region on August 4, starting from 14:50 to 00:00 (GMT+4).

Small arms were used during the attack by Armenian units stationed in the Arazdeyen settlement of the Vedi region, Yukhari Shorzha, Azizli, Shishgaya, and Garaiman settlements of the Basarkechar region, the Ardanish settlement of the Chambarak region, the ministry said.

There are no losses or wounded among the military personnel of the Azerbaijani Army.



