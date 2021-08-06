Nizami Ganjavi Int’l Center holds several meetings in Turkey

By Trend

Azerbaijan’s Nizami Ganjavi International Center is holding several meetings in Turkey within the eighth Global Baku Forum and the 880th anniversary of Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi, the Nizami Ganjavi International Center told Trend on Aug. 4.

Secretary General of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Rovshan Muradov and representative of the General Secretariat of the Center Asim Shahsuvarli met with former Prime Minister and ex-speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Binali Yildirim in the capital of Turkey - Ankara.

During the meeting, a special invitation letter for membership in the Center and a special badge dedicated to the 880th anniversary of Nizami Ganjavi were presented to Yildirim.

Moreover, the meetings were held with rector of Ankara University Necdet Unuvar and director of the National Library of Turkey Ali Odabas, during which they exchanged the views on the prospects for cooperation with the Center and popularization of the heritage of Nizami Ganjavi.