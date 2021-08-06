Turkish, Azerbaijani firefighters extinguish fires in Denizli

By Trend

The fire and rescue forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan, which are in Turkey in accordance with the instruction of President Ilham Aliyev in order to extinguish forest fires and prevent their spread, continue to carry out operations to extinguish fires, Trend reports.

As a result of the joint efforts of Turkish and Azerbaijani firefighters, fires were extinguished yesterday in the Denizli region.

At the same time, thanks to the efforts of the Azerbaijani firefighters operating in the Marmaris region, it was possible to prevent the spread of forest fires in many directions.

The fire forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations continue to take the necessary to extinguish the ongoing fires in the direction of Kavakli, Ilanli and Chayhisar in Marmaris.