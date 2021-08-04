$4.1m to be spent to restore schools damaged by Armenia during war

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev today signed an order to allocate funds for the repair and construction work in educational institutions damaged in Armenian attacks during the second Karabakh war that lasted from September till November 10.

According to the order, seven million manats ($4.1 million) will be initially allocated to the Ministry of Education from the state budget in 2021 to ensure implementation of repair and construction work in the damaged educational institutions in the city of Ganja, Aghdam, Goranboy and Tartar districts.

The Ministry of Finance has been instructed to provide funding in the amount specified in this order, the Cabinet of Ministers - to resolve issues arising from this order.