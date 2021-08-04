UN ready to assist Azerbaijan in post-conflict recovery, COVID-19 fight

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The UN is ready to support Azerbaijan in the post-conflict recovery following last year’s war with Armenia and in Azerbaijan’s fight against COVID-19, the newly-appointed UN Resident Coordinator Vladanka Andreeva said during the meeting with Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov on August 2.

Vladanka Andreeva expressed confidence that Azerbaijan's high-level cooperation with the UN, which has existed for almost 30 years, would continue. Noting that her initial impressions of the country are very good, the Resident Coordinator said that joint efforts will continue and attention will be paid to achieving concrete results of existing cooperation, the ministry’s press service reported.

Bayramov congratulated the new Resident Coordinator on her appointment and wished her success in her work.

Bayramov informed the UN official about the measures taken by Azerbaijan to fight the pandemic, its role in the global initiatives and cooperation with the World Health Organization in the related sphere.

Speaking about Armenia’s aggression against Azerbaijan, Bayramov condemned the ongoing military provocations by Armenia at the border. The minister noted that in last year’s war, Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity in line with international law and the UN Security Council resolutions.

Bayramov said that after the war, there are opportunities to normalize relations with Armenia and establish cooperation between the two countries. However, Armenia does not appreciate these opportunities and demonstrates anti-law stance.

Furthermore, Bayramov spoke about the cooperation with specialized UN institutions such as UNESCO and UNHCR in the humanitarian field.

Issues related to the reconstruction and rehabilitation works carried out in the liberated areas, the demining process, as well as the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development were high on the agenda of the meeting.