Azerbaijan identifying unknown martyrs buried in Alley of Martyrs in Baku

By Trend

The employees of the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General’s Office, with the participation of forensics specialists, exhumed the remains of unknown martyrs on the Alley of Martyrs in Baku and took appropriate samples for medical and genetic research, Trend reports on Aug. 3.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani State Commission for Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Citizens appealed to the Prosecutor General's Office in connection with the exhumation and medical-genetic expertise of the remains of unknown martyrs.

In this regard, on the basis of the files of the Military Prosecutor's Office on June 3, 2021, a decision was made to exhume the remains of 23 unidentified martyrs buried in the first Alley of Martyrs and nine unidentified martyrs in the second Alley of Martyrs in Baku.

Presently, the necessary actions are being taken with the participation of employees of the Military Prosecutor's Office and the relevant prosecutor's offices.

The public will be informed about the results.