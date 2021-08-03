7,000 citizens involved in employment program in post-war period

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s Labor and Social Protection of Population Ministry has involved 7,000 citizens, including members of martyrs’ families in an employment program in the post-war period since November 2020, as part of the social support package implemented by the ministry.

Of them, about 5,100 have been involved in the self-employment program, with the ministry helping them to establish small businesses in accordance with their business plans.

In addition, 515 citizens have been provided with suitable jobs and about 1,000 citizens involved in the paid public work.

Moreover, 321 citizens were provided with suitable jobs in the vacancies provided within the “employment marathon”, which was launched to support the employment of family members of the Great Patriotic War martyrs and wounded servicemen.

The ministry takes consistent measures to provide social support to martyrs’ families, war veterans and civilians affected by the war. It plans to give about 3,000 apartments and private houses to martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans in 2021, of which more than 1,300 have already been given.

Additionally, 109 veterans wounded in the Great Patriotic War have been provided with 113 high-tech prostheses.

Azerbaijan has allocated over AZN 9 million ($5m) to compensate damages to its citizens who suffered from Armenia's aggression during the six-week war over Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region.