Azerbaijan organizes trip to liberated Aghdam for graduates of foreign universities

By Trend





A trip for Azerbaijani graduates of foreign universities to liberated (from Armenian occupation) Aghdam district has been organized, Trend Karabakh Bureau reports on July 31.

Some 71 people are taking part in the trip.

The trip was organized with the support of the Ministry of Education for a group of graduates who were trained in a number of prestigious universities in the world within the ‘State program for training Azerbaijani youth abroad for 2007-2015’ and ‘Intergovernmental scholarship programs’.

These are graduates of about 60 prestigious universities in 17 countries (the US, Germany, Australia, the UK, Belgium, Czech Republic, China, Sweden, Switzerland, Italy, Canada, Lithuania, Hungary, Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Turkey). Currently, they work in public and private organizations in Azerbaijan in leading and managerial positions.

The participants of the trip will visit the Panakh Ali-Khan Palace, the Imarat stadium, the Juma Mosque and the Giyasli Mosque, as well as the Aghdam State Drama Theater.