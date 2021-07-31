TODAY.AZ / Politics

Azerbaijani firefighters arrive in Turkey

31 July 2021 [10:04] - TODAY.AZ

By Azernews


By Laman ?smayilova

Some 100 Azerbaijani firefighters have arrived in Turkey`s Mugla provintion.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations sent the first group of firefighters to Turkey  in accordance with the instructions of the President  Ilham Aliyev  to extinguish forest fires and prevent their further spread.

The plane with the first group of firefighters landed at Dalaman airport at 23:10 Turkish time.

Professional and experienced firefighters from the first group are fully equipped with individual firefighting equipment.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/208473.html

Print version

Views: 9

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also