Azerbaijani, US military officials mull cooperation

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Chief of the International Military Cooperation Department of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Huseyn Mahmudov met with the delegation led by the Commander of the US Oklahoma Army National Guard, Michael Thompson on July 29, the ministry’s press service has reported.

During the meeting, the sides stressed the importance of the development of mutual relations between the Azerbaijan Army and the US Oklahoma Army National Guard.

Furthermore, in line with the State Partnership Program approved between the two countries, the new vectors of bilateral cooperation and as well as joint projects between the Azerbaijan Army and the US Oklahoma Army National Guard were discussed.

Later on, the delegation visited one of the military units and paid tribute to the memorial stand dedicated to the servicemen who lost their lives during the 44-day War. Major General M. Thompson signed the Book of Distinguished Visitors and Guests.

After a briefing in the conference hall of the military unit, the delegation got acquainted with the activities of the subdivisions of the military unit, declared in NATO’s Joint Forces Concept of Operational Capabilities, and the social conditions created for military personnel.



