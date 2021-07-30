Azerbaijan to send aid teams to Turkey to contain wildfires

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan will send aid teams to Turkey to extinguish forest fires and prevent them from escalating, Presidential Aide Hikmat Hajiyev told Azertag on July 30.

“In this regard, President Ilham Aliyev gave necessary instructions and tasks to the Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Emergency Situations. Relevant government agencies have contacted their counterparts from Turkey, and aid teams will leave for the brotherly country as soon as possible,” Hajiyev said.

Earlier today, Aliyev said that the Azerbaijani government and people are in solidarity with the fraternal Turkish people amidst the deadly fires.

At least three people have died in wildfires in Turkey’s southeastern regions.

The wildfires broke out on 28 July near the Mediterranean coastal resort town of Manavgat, in Antalya province.

As of 29 July 2021, a total of 13 provinces, including Adana, Osmaniye, Mersin and Kayseri were affected by simultaneous wildfires. Eighteen villages in Antalya and 16 villages in Adana and Mersin have been evacuated.