Azerbaijan sentences 13 more Armenian saboteurs to six years in jail

Baku Grave Crimes Court on July 29 sentenced 13 members of an Armenian subversive group to six years in prison each.

After serving their sentence, they will be deported from Azerbaijan.

The defendants stood trial for committing terrorist-subversive and other criminal actions against Azerbaijani servicemen and civilians after the signing of the November peace deal that ended the hostilities last year.

The 13 men illegally crossed the Azerbaijani border on November 26-27 and took up combat positions in the forest and other areas in the northwestern part of the Hadrut settlement of Khojavand district. They were detained in anti-terrorist operation by the State Security Service on December 13.

Apart from terror-related charges, the group members were also charged for illegal weapon acquisition, border violation.

The members of the group are Yeghish Astanyan, Karen Aramyan, Tigran Avakyan, Grigor Gevorgyan, Hovsep Manukyan, Gevorg Martirosyan, Robert Gevorkyan, Vagarshag Avetisyan, Volodya Hakobyan, Andranik Sukiasyan, Andranik Manukyan, Grigor Saghatelyan, and Eduard Giragusyan.

Earlier on July 28, Baku Grave Crimes Court sentenced two Armenians to 15-year-imprionment each for espionage against Azerbaijan.

Davit Davtyan and Gevorg Sujyan detained by Azerbaijani servicemen on November 11 in the Lachin corridor to Shusha and tried on charges of illegal weapon possession, espionage, formation of illegal armed group and illegal border crossing.

It should be noted that Baku does not consider as POWs Armenians who were deployed on Azerbaijani territories in Karabakh on November 26 in breach of the Karabakh peace deal.