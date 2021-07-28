Mine clearance underway on suburbs of reservoir in Azerbaijan's liberated Khojaly - Trend TV

By Trend

The sapper unit of the Special Risk Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan launched operations in the liberated territories in January 2021, Javid Khanahmadov, warrant officer of the sapper unit, told Trend TV.

Currently, work in this direction continues, he said.

According to Khanahmadov, in accordance with the assigned task, the suburbs of the Khachinchay reservoir (Khojaly district) is being cleared of mines.

“Unexploded ordnance and mines found in the area are being seized. These are unexploded artillery shells, grenades for grenade launchers, and so on. We call on our compatriots to refrain from illegal visits to the liberated (from Armenian occupation) territories because it is life-threatening,” he noted.

“Currently, construction work is underway on these lands. The forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations also operate here. After the completion of these works, our compatriots will be able to calmly return to their ancestral lands,” said Khanahmadov.