State Migration Service appeals to foreigners, stateless people

By Trend

The Azerbaijani State Migration Service has appealed to foreigners and stateless people temporarily staying and residing in the country in connection with the extension of the special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The period of validity of the special quarantine regime in the country was extended until 06:00 (GMT+4) September 1, 2021 upon a resolution of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers dated July 22, 2021, the appeal says.

During the reporting period the activity of the Service will be carried out in accordance with the current rules ( https://www.migration.gov.az/en/news_detail/14740 ).

During the quarantine period (012) 919 Call Center of the Service will operate with limited number of employees and in a restricted mode on weekends (August 7 and 8, 14 and 15, 21 and 22, 28 and 29, 2021).

Therefore, during the indicated dates inquiries related to migration issues can be addressed through the online guide on the official website of the Service, as well as via the “MIGAZ” mobile application.

The Azerbaijani State Migration Service would like to remind once again that the stay of foreigners (those who paid the relevant state fee) in the country, whose temporary staying periods have been extended for up to 60 days (visa period or 90 days), is considered legal without any additional application and payment of state fee until the restrictions on movement at the state border are lifted.