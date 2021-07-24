Fire extinguished in mined area in Azerbaijan's liberated Khojavand

By Trend

The short number ‘112’ of the hotline of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan has received information about a fire in an open area and partly in a forest belt in a mined area near the village of Shahyeri in the Khojavand district (previously liberated from Armenian occupation), Trend reports citing the Ministry of Emergencies.

Two helicopters of the ministry squadron were involved in extinguishing the fire.

Thanks to promptly taken measures, the spread of fire to the forest area was prevented. The fire has been extinguished.

