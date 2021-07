Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the city of Naftalan as part of a trip to the western region, Azertag reported on July 22.

Aliyev inaugurated Central Naftalan Sanatorium that was constructed between 2014 and 2020.

He also attended the opening of a kindergarten in Naftalan.

The head of state visited a monument erected in the center of the city to Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev and laid flowers on it.

Earlier, he visisted Dashkasan city.

story will be updated