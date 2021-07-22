Ilham Aliyev visits Dashkasan

President Ilham Aliyev is on a visit in Azerbaijan’s Dashkasan city, Azertag reported on July 22.

During the visit, Aliyev has visited the Alley of Martyrs in Dashkasan where martyrs of the first and second Karbakh wars have been buried. Thirty-one residents of Dashkasan were martyred during the 44-day-war in autumn 2020. The Alley of Martyrs was built in the city back in 1993 during the First Karabakh War.

The head of state also laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the city of Dashkasan.

As part of the visit, Aliyev also familiarized himself with Chovdar Integrated Regional Processing Area of AzerGold CJSC. He was given information about work in AzerGold’s gold mine in Dashkasan.

Later, Aliyev familiarized himself with the project on reconstruction of drinking water supply and sewerage systems in Dashksan city.

