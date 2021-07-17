Azerbaijan's assistance to strengthen friendly ties and strategic partnership - Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan

By Trend





Azerbaijan's assistance in providing Kyrgyzstan with vaccines against COVID-19 is intended to strengthen the relations of friendship and strategic partnership between the countries, Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Azerbaijan Kairat Osmonaliev told Trend.

"A consignment of humanitarian aid aimed at combating the global COVID-19 pandemic – 40,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will be supplied to Bishkek on July 16, 2021," Osmonaliev said. "The humanitarian aid is rendered free of charge by the Republic of Azerbaijan."

"The agreement on rendering this assistance was reached during the official visit of Foreign Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Ruslan Kazakhbaev on July 1-3, 2021 to Baku," the ambassador said. "Some 40,000 doses will certainly help reduce risks, ensure the safety of 20,000 our Kyrgyz people."

"Despite certain difficulties, Kyrgyzstan is taking certain measures to ensure the safety of life and health of its citizens, purchasing vaccines from leading manufacturers," Kazakhbaev said.

"More than a million vaccines have been recently purchased from the People's Republic of China," the ambassador said. "Any help at no cost is invaluable. Through this opportunity, I would like to express my deep gratitude to the leadership of Azerbaijan for the rendered assistance, which is designed to strengthen our relations of friendship and strategic partnership."