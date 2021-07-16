Azerbaijan pays condolences to Germany, Belgium over deadly floods

By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan has extended its condolences to Germany and Belgium over the deadly floods that hit these countries.

"The devastating consequences of extreme weather in western Europe is worrisome. We express our condolences to the victims of the flooding in Germany and Belgium. Standing together with both Germany and Belgium in eliminating the destructive results of rainfall," the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said on its official Twitter account on July 16.

At least 90 people have died in Germany and Belgium after record rainfall caused rivers to burst their banks. Most of the victims were in Germany, but at least 12 have died in Belgium, with more reported missing.