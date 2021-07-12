Ukrainian TV channel broadcasts special video report from liberated Shusha

By Trend

The authoritative ‘Ukraine’ TV channel showed a special report filmed in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city (liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Karabakh war), Trend reports on July 12.

In the report, shown during the news program, an Ukrainian journalist sent to Shusha spoke about the construction work carried out in the city. Having visited the first bakery, opened in the city, the journalist informed about the conditions created there.

The report also presented interesting facts about the battles fought by theAzerbaijani army for the liberation of the city, emphasizing the courage and heroism of the Special Forces.

Besides, the report told about the de-mining of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, the construction of highways and power plants.



