Armenian-Azerbaijani cross-border escalation in Tovuz turns one year

A year has passed since the day when Armenia's armed forces grossly violated the ceasefire regime and tried to attack Azerbaijan's state border in the direction of Tovuz region to seize strategic positions, Trend reported on July 12.

During the fierce battles that lasted several days, the heroic soldiers and officers of the Azerbaijani army taught the enemy a worthy lesson, and crushing blows were inflicted on the invaders. The Armenian army was forced to retreat, suffering significant losses.

The Tovuz battles are another page in the glorious history of the Azerbaijani army. In July 2020, the Armenian army, Armenia's military and political leadership, which does not stop pursuing a policy of aggression, was taught a lesson, as a result of which the enemy will never forget this heavy defeat.

Recently, Trend's film crew visited the territories where these battles took place. The crew members met the Azerbaijani army soldiers and officers serving in this direction, got acquainted with the operational situation, learned about the bravery of our servicemen who participated in those battles.

The cross-border clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia started on July 12 noon after Armenian troops fired artillery at the Azerbaijani military position in Tovuz.

The Azerbaijani armed forces retaliated destroying a stronghold, bombshells, vehicles, and servicemen on the territory of Armenia’s military unit by using artillery, mortars, and tanks on the night leading to July 13. Azerbaijan also downed three Armenian UAVs.

Azerbaijan lost 12 servicemen, including an army general in the clashes that lasted from July 12 to July 16. The Armenian armed forces, which have been shelling civilians in villages in Tovuz, killed an Azerbaijani civilian in the region's Aghdam village on July 14.

Many experts believe that the cross-border clashes in Tovuz led Azerbaijan to its imminent victory in the 44-day war with Armenia in 2020.

The clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed after Armenia launched large-scale attacks on Azerbaijani forces and civilians on September 27. The 44 days of war ended with the Russian-brokered peace deal signed on November 10, 2020, by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement ended the 30-year conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region that along with the seven adjacent districts came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s.

For about three decades, Armenia failed to implement the UN Security Council resolutions demanding the withdrawal of the Armenian troops, which was the main obstacle to the resolution of the conflict.



