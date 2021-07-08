Azerbaijan, Turkey to expand cooperation in military aviation

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan and Turkey have discussed the cooperation in the sphere of military aviation during the meeting held between Deputy Defence Minister, Commander of the Air Force Ramiz Tahirov and his Turkish counterpart Army General Hasan Kucukakyuz in Baku on July 6, the ministry’s press service reported.

Tahirov said that relations between the two countries’ air forces would contribute to further strengthening the combat capability of the armies.

In turn, Hasan Kucukakyuz congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the victory in the Second Karabakh War paying tribute to the memories of all servicemen and civilians who died in the war.

Furthermore, the sides highly appreciated the results of the "Anatolian Phoenix-2021" International Search and Rescue Exercises and the "Anatolian Eagle-2021" International Flight-Tactical Exercises held in Konya/Turkey recently with the participation of the two countries’ troops.

The senior military officials emphasized that such exercises serve to improve the interoperability between the Air Forces of the two countries.

The current state and expansion of relations between the Air Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey, the prospects of cooperation in the military, military-technical and military-educational spheres were also discussed were high on the agenda of the meeting.

Moreover, the Turkish delegation visited the Alley of Honor, the Alley of Martyrs and the monument erected in honor of the Turkish soldiers to pay tribute to the memories of those who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

It should be noted that the Azerbaijani Air Force's military pilots recently took part in the Anatolian Eagle - 2021 international flight and tactical drills held in Turkey's Konya.

They demonstrated advanced professionalism and successfully accomplished the assigned tasks during the drills.

The Anatolian Eagle - 2021 international flight and tactical drills began with the participation of Azerbaijan, Qatar, Pakistan, and NATO in late June and ended on July 3.

The exercises were aimed at sharing knowledge, skills, and experience.

The country's two MiG-29 fighters and two Su-25 attack aircraft were involved in the drills.



