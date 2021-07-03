"Anatolian Eagle - 2021" Int’l Flight-Tactical Exercises end

By Trend





Anatolian Eagle - 2021" International Flight-Tactical Exercises, held with the participation of teams from different countries since June 21 in Konya, Turkey, have come to an end, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

At the closing ceremony of the exercises, the activity of aviation means was analyzed, the achieved success was announced and the planned joint work was discussed.

The results shown by the military pilots, who professionally accomplished all the assigned tasks, were highly appreciated by the leadership of exercises. The gratitude was expressed to the teams from all countries and gifts were presented.

The two MiG-29 fighters and two Su-25 attack aircraft of the Azerbaijan Air Force took part in the "Anatolian Eagle - 2021" International Flight-Tactical Exercises.



