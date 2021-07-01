Azerbaijani-Turkish joint drills underway

By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

The next combat and training tasks have been fulfilled as part of the Mustafa Kemal Ataturk - 2021 joint live-fire tactical drills held in Baku under the Azerbaijani-Turkish military cooperation accord, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry reported on June 30.

At the first stage of the exercises, military personnel, weapons, and military vehicles were withdrawn to the assembly area and brought to the state of readiness for the accomplishment of tasks.

During the exercises held on different stages, the artillerymen, with the support of tank units, accomplished tasks of destroying the imaginary enemy's manpower and armoured vehicles.

The drills involving Azerbaijani and Turkish servicemen aim to improve interoperability between the units of the two countries' armies during combat operations, to develop the commanders' military decision-making skills and their ability to control military units.

The exercises involve up to 600 military personnel, up to 40 tanks and other armoured vehicles, up to 20 various-calibre artillery pieces and mortars, seven combat and transport helicopters, three UAVs for various purposes, as well as up to 50 auto vehicles.

Under the 2021 combat training plan approved by Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov, the Azerbaijani Navy ended the two-day drills at the Caspian Sea on June 23.

Under an Azerbaijani-Turkish military cooperation accord, joint tactical and special drills of the Nakhchivan garrison troops and the Turkish armed forces were held in Nakhchivan on June 21-23.

A group of Azerbaijani servicemen continues to take part in the Anatolian Eagle - 2021 international flight tactical drills in Turkey's Konya that will last until July 3.