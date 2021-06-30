Azerbaijani-Turkish military tactical exercises continue in Baku

By Trend

The Azerbaijani-Turkish ‘Mustafa Kemal Ataturk-2021’ joint military tactical exercises with live firing continue in Baku, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The joint exercises began on June 28 in Baku under the agreement on military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey.

During the exercises, various training and combat missions are carried out to improve the interaction of the army units of the two countries when waging hostilities.

Also, the exercises’ aim is to develop the skills of military decision-making and unit management in commanders.



