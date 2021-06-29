By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Soldiers of the Azerbaijani armed forces have discovered the graves of three First Karabakh War martyrs on the territories liberated from the Armenian occupation in 2020, Day.az reported on June 28.

The footage of the graves that survived the fire was circulated on local Telegram channels, the report added.

Armenia, which resumed the war with Azerbaijan in September 2020, has so far failed to provide any information about more than 4,000 Azerbaijani citizens who went missing during the First Karabakh War in the early 1990s.

Most of them were killed and buried in mass graves. One of these burials was found in liberated Kalbajar region's Bashlibel village.

At the same time, Armenia does not provide information about the Azerbaijani citizens who were in captivity during the first Nagorno-Karabakh war.

Apart from mine maps for 97 mines in liberated Aghdam region, Armenia continues to refuse to submit to Azerbaijan the maps of minefields in other liberated lands. Yerevan still refuses to provide maps of hundreds of thousands of mines it had planted on other Azerbaijani territories over three decades of occupation.

Over 140 Azerbaijan citizens have been killed or injured in mine explosions since November 10, 2020.

Armenia deliberately and constantly planted mines on Azerbaijani territories, in violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, thereby being a major threat to regional peace, security and cooperation.

Azerbaijan has made numerous appeals to international organizations and lodged an intergovernmental complaint to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) over Armenia's refusal to provide maps of mines in the formerly occupied territories.

The war between Armenia and Azerbaijan ended on November 10 with the signing of a trilateral peace deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.