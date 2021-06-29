Azerbaijan completes distribution of newly-recruited conscripts

By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan has completed the process of distributing newly-recruited conscripts to the army's military units, the Defence Ministry reported on June 28.

The commission, established under Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov's relevant order, completed the process of distributing the conscripts in line with the "Plan for sending conscripts to military units in July 2021".

The distribution of conscripts on the military units was implemented through special computer software, the ministry said.

Earlier, President Ilham Aliyev said that the number of Azerbaijani armed forces personnel will be increased.

“I can say that the number of our armed forces personnel will be increased. We will, of course, increase our military strength by properly analyzing the results and course of the second Karabakh war. Armenia, on the other hand, will not be able to restore not only its military power and its crushed army. If they do not renounce their hostile policies against us, they will have a very limited chance of restoring any economic activity. So we will continue to grow stronger,” he said.

The president stressed that Armenia must understand that Azerbaijan will continue to grow.

"Our military strength will increase as well. After the war, relevant instructions were given, new contracts were signed and the process of purchasing new weapons, equipment, and machinery based on modern technologies continue. The structural reforms of our Armed Forces have been approved," he said.

Azerbaijan and Armenia resumed the second war after that latter started firing at Azerbaijani civilians and military positions starting September 27, 2020. The war ended on November 10 with the signing of a trilateral peace deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centres, and historic Shusha city. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.