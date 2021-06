By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Two Azerbaijani servicemen have been killed in a truck crash in liberated Lachin region, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry reported on June 28.

The servicemen of extra-urgent service, junior sergeant Joshgun Zeynalli and soldier Orkhan Rahimli, were killed in the crash of a KamAZ military truck.

A criminal case has been filed and an investigation into the case is underway, the report added.