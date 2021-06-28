Azerbaijan expands social partnership with UN institutions

By Vugar Khalilov

Labour and Social Protection Minister Sahil Babayev has said that new partnership agenda with the UN institutions in the context of the social reforms in Azerbaijan has been expanded with new mutual programs and this partnership will continue in the future as well.

He made the remarks at a meeting with UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Ghulam Isaczai, whose diplomatic mission in the country ended.

The minister stressed the importance of the close and continuous Azerbaijani-UN partnership. He recalled the ministry's cooperation with the different UN institutions in the past period.

Babayev added that the programs “Promoting Innovation and Employment in Azerbaijan 2016-2017” and “Creating Inclusive and Decent Jobs for Socially Vulnerable Groups” that were implemented together with the UN Development Program had a positive impact on the youth and socially vulnerable groups in access to the labor market and small businesses.

He added that another joint Azerbaijani-UNDP program for protecting the rights of disabled women and war veterans and for promoting their wellbeing was underway.

Babayev stressed the importance of the program “Building a society for all ages: promoting the well-being of the elderly in Azerbaijan through active aging”, which was implemented with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA). He emphasized the positive role of the collaboration with the UNFPA in eliminating the gender imbalance ratio of the newly-born population.

The minister thanked Isaczai for his productive work in promoting bilateral relations and wished him future successes.

Isaczai said that during his tenure, he gained a positive impression about Azerbaijanis and the liberation of the occupied territories was the most remarkable event for him during this period. He expressed confidence that future bilateral relations in social spheres will continue to develop.