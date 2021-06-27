TODAY.AZ / Politics

Armenian armed forces fire at Azerbaijani positions in Kalbajar

27 June 2021 [10:59] - TODAY.AZ

On June 26, starting from 14:50 to 03:00, June 27 units of the Armenian armed forces in the positions located near Yukhari Shorzha village of the Vardenis region using small arms periodically subjected to fire positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of Zeylik and Imambinasi villages of Kalbajar region,  the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported today.

There are no losses or wounded among the military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army.

Currently, the situation in this direction is stable. Our units control the operational situation.

