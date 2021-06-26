New agreements approved between Azerbaijan, Russia

By Trend

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree approving an agreement on cooperation in the field of communications and information technologies between the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media of Russia on June 26, Trend reports.

The decree says that the agreement was signed on May 20, 2021 in Moscow. After the document comes into force, the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan will ensure the implementation of its provisions.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has been instructed to send a notification to the Russian government on the implementation of domestic procedures necessary for the agreement to enter into force.

By another decree of the head of the Azerbaijani state dated June 26, a protocol ‘On mutual recognition of the results of customs control in relation to certain types of goods between the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan and the Federal Customs Service (Russia)’ was approved.

The decree reads that the protocol was signed on May 20, 2021 in Moscow. After the entry into force of the protocol, the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan will ensure the implementation of its provisions. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan was instructed to send a notification to the Russian government on the implementation of domestic procedures necessary for the entry into force of the protocol.

On June 26, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree approving an agreement ‘On cooperation in the veterinary sphere between the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan and the Russian Ministry of Agriculture.’

The decree notes that the agreement was signed on May 20, 2021 in Moscow. Once the agreement enters into force, the Food Safety Agency will ensure that its provisions are complied with. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has been instructed to send a notification to the Russian government on the implementation of domestic procedures necessary for the agreement to enter into force.