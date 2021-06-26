If war lasted few more days, all Armenian troops in Aghdam direction would've been destroyed - minister

If the second Karabakh War had lasted a few more days, then all the forces of Armenia in the Aghdam direction would have been destroyed, Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov said in an interview with Real TV, Trend reports.

According to Hasanov, the military leadership of Armenia always expected the offensive of the Azerbaijani army from the direction of Aghdam, therefore, concentrated all forces to organize defense around this city.

"This testifies to their lack of professionalism. Therefore, we changed the direction of the main strike and our plans. Thanks to correct planning, we blocked the units of the Armenian army in the Aghdam direction with some of our forces. Thanks to our operation, that is, as a result of advancing from the Khojavend and Sugovushan directions, this group is actually The Armenians were well aware of this, and if the war had lasted a few more days, this group would have been completely surrounded. All artillery, multiple launch rocket systems were concentrated in this direction. And no one would have survived on this territory. Therefore, Armenia, realizing this, signed a capitulation," Hasanov said.