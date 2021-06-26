Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Turkey to hold joint exercises of special forces

Joint exercises of special forces of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan are expected to be held in Azerbaijan in September, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov said in an interview with Real TV, Trend reports.

“The corresponding decision has already been made. Azerbaijani, Turkish and Pakistani special forces are expected to hold exercises in Azerbaijan in September. Preparations are underway. Some groups of experts are already in Azerbaijan, inspecting the landfills. They highly appreciate our preparation,” said the minister.