Second Karabakh war showed that control of Azerbaijani Armed Forces organized at most modern level - minister

The second Karabakh War showed that the control of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan is organized at the most modern level, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov said in an interview with Real TV, Trend reports.

“We were controlling troops, units and armed groups promptly and at a high level,” Hasanov noted.

According to the minister, the Armed Forces of Armenia do not know how to go on the offensive.

“They [the Armed Forces of Armenia] had no artillery or air support, the flanks were open, and the target was not clear. We were ready, missions were assigned to the artillery, that is, the Armed Forces of Armenia would be destroyed in the firing zone. After a while, the Armenian Armed Forces stopped the offensive. They abandoned all equipment, tanks, combat vehicles,” Hasanov said.