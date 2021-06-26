Tensions with Armenia shown what Azerbaijan needs to be ready for - defense minister

By Trend

Armenia has adopted a new military doctrine, according to which it aims to occupy new lands, as Armenia's former defense minister David Tonoyan claimed, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov said in an interview with Real TV, Trend reports.

Tonoyan openly announced this to the Armenian diaspora in the US, and the tension has already shown what needs to be prepared for and in what direction work should be carried out, Hasanov said.

According to Hasanov, the intelligence and special services of Azerbaijan received information on the mentioned issue.

“We knew that the Armenians were preparing provocations and would resort to them. And they started to do them. Everyone knows that the Tovuz events took place before that. Then a member of the Armenian sabotage group was arrested. That is, all this shows what we must be ready for. In the morning of September 27, I was informed that the Armenian Armed Forces was intensively shelling our positions and front-line villages,” Hasanov said.