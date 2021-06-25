Azerbaijan's Parliament adopts new draft law on energy efficiency

By Trend





The draft law ‘On the rational use of energy resources and energy efficiency’ was considered at an extraordinary meeting of the Parliament of Azerbaijan on June 25, Trend reports.

This draft law defines the legal, organizational and economic foundations of the state policy in the field of energy efficiency, regulates the activities of state bodies (institutions), individuals and legal entities in this area and the relations arising between them.

The document is intended to regulate relations arising in the field of production, storage, transmission, distribution, sale and consumption of energy, and applies to state bodies (institutions), individuals and legal entities operating in this area, including end consumers.

After discussions, the bill was put to a vote and adopted in the second reading.